Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 9.7% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after acquiring an additional 408,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.66. 5,244,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,083,642. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

