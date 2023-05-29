Achain Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.21 million and $202,003.53 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00009430 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000278 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003371 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003134 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003025 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

