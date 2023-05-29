Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYYGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACCYY shares. Barclays raised shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Accor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

ACCYY opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Accor has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.2322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

