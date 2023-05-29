ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $124.80 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001842 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $122.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

