8,308 Shares in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Purchased by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

HTRB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.25. 44,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,250. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.