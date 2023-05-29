680 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,535,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $30.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $489.67. 2,670,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,512. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $492.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.29.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

