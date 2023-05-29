55,943 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Manchester Global Management UK Ltd

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,923,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 7.3% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LULU traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $340.26. 1,789,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,453. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.78.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

