511,895 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 511,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,600,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. HSBC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms stock opened at $262.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.12. The company has a market capitalization of $671.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $262.31.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,762 shares of company stock worth $8,749,860 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.