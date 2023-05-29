4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in May

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on 4imprint Group from GBX 4,800 ($59.31) to GBX 5,300 ($65.49) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

4imprint Group stock remained flat at $52.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. 4imprint Group has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

