34,996 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,180,000 after buying an additional 237,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $55.32. 2,500,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,250. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.