254,633 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Financial Partners Capital Management LLC

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 254,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,000. Pfizer makes up 2.9% of Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. 20,234,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,019,631. The company has a market cap of $212.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

