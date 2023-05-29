10,000 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

DIS stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $88.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,892,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,325,797. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

