ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $394,342.37

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $394,342.37 and $48.16 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00121791 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00031166 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

