ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $367,611.19 and approximately $43.27 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00121908 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00046182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00031264 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

