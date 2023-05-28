Zacks Research Weighs in on UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for UFP Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $99.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 87.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $3,985,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,099,601.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,280,493.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $3,985,233.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,991 shares of company stock worth $7,132,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

