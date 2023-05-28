Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.38. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $35.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2024 earnings at $35.37 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

NYSE:GWW opened at $664.23 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $669.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

