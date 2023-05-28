XSGD Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $65.36 million and approximately $667,005.82 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

