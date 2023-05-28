Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.39. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

Featured Stories

