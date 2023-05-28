WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 770 ($9.58) to GBX 760 ($9.45) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded WPP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of WPP stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

WPP Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WPP by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,871 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

