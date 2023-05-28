WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 770 ($9.58) to GBX 760 ($9.45) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded WPP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.
Shares of WPP stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
