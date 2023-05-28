Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Up 157.6% in May

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 157.6% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.66. 37,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 207,424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

