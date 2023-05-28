Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Up 157.6% in May

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 157.6% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.66. 37,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $7.90.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.