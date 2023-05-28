WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading 5% Lower This Week

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. WEMIX has a market cap of $209.25 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 965,815,679 coins and its circulating supply is 251,936,970 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 965,736,478.7422305 with 251,854,470.23103645 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.81846547 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,659,803.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

