Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.23 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

