WAXE (WAXE) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $52,534.55 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $55.01 or 0.00202867 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

