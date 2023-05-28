WAX Price Tops $0.0548 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, WAX has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $181.44 million and $1.41 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,989,181,547 coins and its circulating supply is 3,309,299,509 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,988,913,393.647623 with 3,309,209,299.2879057 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05458662 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $946,538.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

