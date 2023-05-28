WAX Price Hits $0.0558 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. WAX has a market capitalization of $184.54 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,989,314,922 coins and its circulating supply is 3,309,432,882 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,988,913,393.647623 with 3,309,209,299.2879057 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05458662 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $946,538.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

