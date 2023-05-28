Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Takes Position in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,981,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,910,000. TDCX accounts for 3.9% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned approximately 2.09% of TDCX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TDCX by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after buying an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TDCX by 106.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 901,605 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,306,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 429,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TDCX by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. raised its stake in TDCX by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 677,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 90,991 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDCX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,298. TDCX Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). TDCX had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $131.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. Research analysts predict that TDCX Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDCX shares. HSBC downgraded TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.10 to $12.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

TDCX Profile

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.