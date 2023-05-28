Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wajax Price Performance

Wajax stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. Wajax has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WJXFF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wajax to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

