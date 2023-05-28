Wade G W & Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,394 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.87.

PSX stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

