Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,207 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in HP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HP by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of HP by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 1.3 %

HPQ stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

