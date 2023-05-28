Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,698,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,011 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,418,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 424,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IHD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,290. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

