Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) versus Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) Head to Head Review

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM – Get Rating) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Triangle Petroleum and Vital Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Triangle Petroleum alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Energy 1 1 2 0 2.25

Vital Energy has a consensus price target of $69.75, suggesting a potential upside of 61.20%. Given Vital Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vital Energy $1.72 billion 0.47 $631.51 million $49.51 0.87

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Vital Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Vital Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Vital Energy 48.36% 34.78% 12.31%

Summary

Vital Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Vital Energy

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Triangle Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triangle Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.