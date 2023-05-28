Virtus Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Virtus Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 2.6% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.1 %

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $115.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,568. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

