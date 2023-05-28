Virtus Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 16,587 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.67. 992,426 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

