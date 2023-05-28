Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VIRC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,567. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.