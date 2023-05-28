Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Update

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,100 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the April 30th total of 852,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VIMGF remained flat at C$3.32 during trading on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a 1 year low of C$2.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.18.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile
