VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Down 91.7% in May

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the April 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZ traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. 2,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

