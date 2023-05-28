Vertcoin Price Hits $0.0858 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $36,703.25 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,129.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.86 or 0.00326552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00552456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00065875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00414056 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001180 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,850,710 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.