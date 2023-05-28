VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Short Interest Update

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a growth of 117.5% from the April 30th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VERSES AI Stock Performance

Shares of VERSES AI stock traded up 0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,685. VERSES AI has a 12 month low of 0.39 and a 12 month high of 1.80.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VERSES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERSES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.