Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Short Interest Up 21.1% in May

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $17,225,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,054,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 380.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 83,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,492. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a dermatology therapeutics company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include Pipeline VP-102, Pipeline VP-103, and Pipeline VP-315. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

