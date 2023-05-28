Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) vs. SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Critical Analysis

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) and SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and SUIC Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.70 million N/A N/A SUIC Worldwide $380,000.00 N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A

SUIC Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUIC Worldwide has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verde Clean Fuels and SUIC Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A SUIC Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 65.8% of SUIC Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and SUIC Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -144.01% -1.99% SUIC Worldwide -2.87% N/A -1.67%

Summary

SUIC Worldwide beats Verde Clean Fuels on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verde Clean Fuels

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

About SUIC Worldwide

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of research and development, venture financing for, and investing in private enterprises and the public sector. It targets sectors that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

