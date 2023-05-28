Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up about 10.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $41,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

VFVA traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,475 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

