Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.61. 49,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.26 and its 200 day moving average is $184.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $158.95 and a 1 year high of $197.35.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

