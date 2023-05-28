Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,893,000 after acquiring an additional 90,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,675,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,280,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after acquiring an additional 79,236 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $205.48. The company had a trading volume of 380,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,271. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.