Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 5.7% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $108.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.55. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.