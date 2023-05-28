Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, an increase of 128.2% from the April 30th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ VLYPO traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 28,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.5584 dividend. This is an increase from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

