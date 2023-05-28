Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 478,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
In other Universal Electronics news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 61,073 shares in the company, valued at $589,354.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
UEIC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 79,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,150. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
