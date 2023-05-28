Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 478,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

In other Universal Electronics news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 61,073 shares in the company, valued at $589,354.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 117.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 31.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 65.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UEIC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 79,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,150. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

