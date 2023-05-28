Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.07 or 0.00018462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.93 billion and $30.20 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00326354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012839 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000729 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003631 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.06989921 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 688 active market(s) with $32,006,194.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

