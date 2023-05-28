Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $64.62 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $64.62 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,634.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.73 or 0.00415173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00119963 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025053 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00038961 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002990 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19471405 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,140,872.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

