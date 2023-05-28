U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.