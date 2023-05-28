TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

TWC Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of TWC stock opened at C$17.90 on Friday. TWC Enterprises has a 1 year low of C$15.42 and a 1 year high of C$18.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of C$440.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.09.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

